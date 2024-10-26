iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

