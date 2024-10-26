Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

