Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $200.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $199.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

