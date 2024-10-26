John T. Mcginnis Acquires 8,000 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after purchasing an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

