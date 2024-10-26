Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

