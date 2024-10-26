Jonathan Pager Purchases 848,236 Shares of EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU) Stock

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Pager acquired 848,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,224.76 ($40,149.84).

EDU Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get EDU alerts:

EDU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EDU Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides tertiary education services in Australia. The company offers vocational education and training services, including accredited certificate and diploma level courses in health and community services to international students. It also provides higher education services in the areas of creative therapies, counselling and psychotherapy, and early childhood education for domestic and international students.

Receive News & Ratings for EDU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.