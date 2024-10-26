JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 304,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.23. The company has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

