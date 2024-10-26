JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

