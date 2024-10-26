Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 1,715.4% in October

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 1,715.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.47 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

