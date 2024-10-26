KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

KBR Trading Down 0.5 %

KBR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. KBR has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

