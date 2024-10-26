Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Kion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Kion Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $9.77 on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

