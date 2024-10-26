Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.85. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 15,689 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $110,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $201,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.