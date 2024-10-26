L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and traded as low as $35.95. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 80,991 shares changing hands.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L’Air Liquide stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

