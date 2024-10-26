Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,465 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $2,738,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 207.9% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.