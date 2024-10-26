Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after buying an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

