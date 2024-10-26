Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.86 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

