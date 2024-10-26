Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average of $210.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.