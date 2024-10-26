Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.36 and last traded at $114.36, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

Legrand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.