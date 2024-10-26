Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $473.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $366.12 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.