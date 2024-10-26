Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.20 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE LU opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.85. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

