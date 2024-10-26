Lumos Pharma’s (LUMO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUMO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 157.99% and a negative net margin of 2,405.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 2,380.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 9.17% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.