MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT Raised to $119.00 at Bank of America

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

