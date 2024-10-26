Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

