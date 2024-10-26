Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.