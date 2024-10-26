McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.17. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $151.04.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.