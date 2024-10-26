McAdam LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,030 shares of company stock worth $17,176,005. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $483.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

