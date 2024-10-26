McAdam LLC Invests $205,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $609.27 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $627.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.