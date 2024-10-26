McAdam LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

