McAdam LLC Purchases New Position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WALD. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter worth $73,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter worth $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WALD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Waldencast Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ WALD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Waldencast plc has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

About Waldencast

(Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.