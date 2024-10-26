McAdam LLC Purchases Shares of 7,057 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of SAVA stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -0.63. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $42.20.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
