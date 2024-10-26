McAdam LLC Purchases Shares of 7,057 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -0.63. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.