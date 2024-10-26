McAdam LLC Sells 151 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,308,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,801,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

