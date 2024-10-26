Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $471.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

