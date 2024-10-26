ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.71), with a volume of 200107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.74).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEGP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 203 ($2.64) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
