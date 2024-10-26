Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 149,870.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 89,922 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $134,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.0 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,292.77 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,418.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,393.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

