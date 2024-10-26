MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $227.20 and last traded at $227.05, with a volume of 3356042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of -167.87 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 827.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 201,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.0% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 160,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,928 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

