Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 506,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Up 2.5 %

Monogram Orthopaedics stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.22. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monogram Orthopaedics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monogram Orthopaedics

About Monogram Orthopaedics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

