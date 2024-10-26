Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $901.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $904.09 and a 200-day moving average of $815.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

