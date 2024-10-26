MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of MorphoSys worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 47.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

MOR stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.20. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

