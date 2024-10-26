Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $304.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

