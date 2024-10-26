Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

