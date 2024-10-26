Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $245.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.34. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

