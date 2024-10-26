Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.