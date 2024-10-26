Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 168,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

