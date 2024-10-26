Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $3,579,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,862,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,461,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,075,720 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $234.47 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

