Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $267.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day moving average of $239.69. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.