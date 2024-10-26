Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Natera by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $117.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $133.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,200,731.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,149 shares of company stock worth $6,007,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.