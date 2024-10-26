Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,345 shares of company stock worth $5,747,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $363.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.55 and a 12 month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

