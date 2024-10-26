Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 161,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,167 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $663.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

