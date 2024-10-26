Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $345.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $194.46 and a 1-year high of $367.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.75.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

