Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

